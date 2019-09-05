Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced that the chamber’s president, Bev Jorgensen, will be leaving the chamber in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made in a press release sent out at noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank her for her work the past few years and wish her every success in the future. Bev has guided the Chamber with a steady hand, protecting its revenues and maintaining a strong fiscal policy,” said Chamber Chairman Michael Fox.

The release states that Jorgensen established important working relationships with new businesses, community leaders and stakeholders as well as local, state and federal officials on behalf of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce.

“I have hugely enjoyed my time at the Dana Point Chamber. I leave the Chamber both financially and operationally strong. I am very confident that the Dana Point Chamber will continue to deliver value for members and citizens alike. I will continue to shop and play in Dana Point and support the local businesses whom I have grown to love,” Jorgensen said in the press release.