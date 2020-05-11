Chamber Announces ‘Back in Business Toolkit’ for Reopening Businesses

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

As several businesses in Dana Point are beginning to open their doors to customers for pickup purchases, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce advocates for a return to economic activity in accordance with public health and safety and in adherence to County of Orange and State of California directives.

Retail businesses were permitted to reopen on Friday, May 8, to allow for curbside pickup per Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement.

“In an effort to provide additional direction and compliance guidance, chamber staff have created a ‘Back in Business’ toolkit available to their membership and local businesses,” said Vickie McMurchie, executive director for the chamber.

The purpose of the Back in Business Toolkit is to help business owners get the information they need in order to safely and proactively prepare for reopening, McMurchie said. It also provides recommendations as to what steps should be taken to put them on the best path of success.

“Businesses in Dana Point and beyond are more than eager to get back to business and welcome back their loyal customers, and to do so in a responsible manner” said McMurchie.

She adds that Chamber staff has been in constant communication with their members and that she was motivated to get this toolkit created after hearing from multiple business owners that they were looking for clear, consistent guidance as to what the next steps look like for them.

The toolkit comprises of an easy to follow checklist, an expanded recommendation resource guide and poster & signage templates available for download.

The Chamber also plans on launching “Back in Business” ribbon cuttings to celebrate local merchants reopening their doors.

“The research we’ve seen shows that the majority of consumers are eager to support their favorite local spots, but aren’t quite ready to get back to how things used to be,” McMurchie said. “Our hope is that these recommendations will prepare our local businesses to not only bring back their employees but also help them to communicate the increased measures they’ve adopted to help increase that consumer confidence.”

Dana Point Chamber staff will continue to evolve their Back in Business toolkit as local and state officials issue additional guidelines and as we move all move through the stages of reopening.

For more information about the “Back In Business Toolkit” or membership information, please click here.