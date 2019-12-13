Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Chabad of Dana Point invites the community to a night of laughter, together with stand-up comedian Mark Schiff. The evening will take place at the Monarch Beach Resort at 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, beginning with a Menorah Lighting, followed by the comedy show. Wine, sushi and classic Hanukkah latkes will be served.

RSVP is a must, and reservations can be made at jewishdanapoint.com or by emailing Rabbi@jewishdanapoint.com.

Schiff has headlined at all the major casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, as well as clubs across the country, and has appeared many times on both The Tonight Show and Late Night Show with David Letterman. Schiff has had both HBO and Showtime specials and has been the featured act at the Montreal Comedy Festival. He is currently on tour with Jerry Seinfeld.

Admission is $36 per person.