Celebrating Ohana: Three-Day Event Brings a Diverse Roundup of Musicians

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The three-day Ohana Festival returns to Doheny State Beach on Sept. 27-29, bringing a diverse musical lineup to the Dana Point community.

This year’s headliners include Incubus, Eddie Vedder, The Strokes and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Rich Best is the president for Live Nation. He says that from day one, Ohana has been curated from the spirit of finding a collection of diverse bands that share great music, great songwriting and great people.

“Ego is checked at the door at Ohana. The bands that we gravitate to embody that spirit,” Rich said. “You will see a healthy mix of different genres that come together, as well as a mixture of new bands and acts that have been together for 30-plus years. No rules really, just good music and even better people.”

Last year, Ohana introduced the Storyteller’s Stage in the cove—a feature that will be offered this year, as well.

“We really have expanded that this year, and I know myself and our partner Eddie Vedder are incredibly proud of how this has come together,” Best said. “It’s easy to just write a check to support philanthropic efforts towards conservation issues; it’s a whole different thing to actually educate and bring real awareness to issues in our costal community, but also globally. With Storyteller’s, we do both. Quietly and humbly, we raise real dollars to support some great causes, but also very loudly bringing an important educational component for the festivalgoers.”

Best says the festival has grown in a multitude of ways in addition to attendance. The event has developed in a short period of time into its own kind of culture.

“It’s grown in the stature of artists we are fortunate enough to have join us, but I think most of all, we’ve grown the Ohana experience. Ohana has developed in a short period of time into a very special culture,” Best said.

Leadership in Dana Point is working toward shaping the city as a music destination for Orange County. Best says the city, along with Doheny State Beach, have been incredible partners in helping grow Ohana as a local festival since its inception four years ago.

“There have been other festivals within the community that have important history, but Ohana really stuck the flag in the ground in making it a real music destination. That doesn’t happen without a shared common goal amongst the city, the state, the Dana Point community, and all of us at Ohana,” Best said. “As we continue to grow, we only look to deepen these relationships. I imagine the economic impact is massive to Dana Point and the surrounding beach communities, so I think it benefits everyone to have an incredible weekend of music.”

Ohana will donate a portion of the proceeds to San Onofre Parks Foundation and The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association. These organizations are California nonprofits that cooperatively work with the California State Parks to develop, preserve and enhance the recreation and experience of Southern California’s unique and beautiful coastal parks.

To view the entire lineup of musicians for this year’s Ohana Festival, or to purchase tickets, visit ohanafest.com.