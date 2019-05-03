EYE ON DP

Carwash Will Fundraise for Military Support Group

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group kicks off its weeklong carwash fundraiser on Saturday, May 4 at Doheny Village Car Wash.

There will be free BBQ courtesy of Damian Collins of StillWater Spirits & Sounds and Waterman’s Harbor. Attendees can also enjoy live music and a “combat photo booth.”

Doheny Village Car Wash is located at 34241 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach.

The first week of every month, Doheny Village Car Wash will donate a percentage of proceeds to the organization if you request the “Leatherneck Special.”

