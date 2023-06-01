Three local graduating seniors received checks for $1,000 towards for their continuing education goals during the Capistrano Valley Republican Women Federated’s (CVRWF) Spring Luncheon on May 17.

Members of the CVRWF gathered at the Marbella Country Club to present scholarships to San Juan Hills High School student Ryan Flowers and Aliso Niguel High School students Milad Davaran and Shana Brown.

The recipients were selected based on their school activities, leadership, an essay, community volunteer projects and Republican campaign participation.

Flowers will attend San Diego State University in the fall and plans to study criminal justice and business administration.

The San Juan Hills High student served as the school’s boys soccer team captain for four years and accumulated 432 hours of community service. Flowers also helped Republican candidates run for school board, City Council and state senate and assembly, according to CVRWF.

Davaran, who plans to study political science in college, was recognized for “outstanding leadership on campus for his creation and support for the Persian Club to help integrate foreign students from Iran into American society,” according to a CVRWF media release.

Brown intends to study business at Chapman University in the fall. CVRWF chose Brown for her academic excellence and achievement in girls basketball and track and field.

Each spring, CVRWF offers student scholarships to graduating seniors from Capistrano Unified School District and Saddleback Unified School District who plan to continue their education.

To learn more about the organization’s scholarship requirements, visit cvrwf.org.