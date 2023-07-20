Since the Board of Trustees adopted a cultural proficiency plan in December 2020, the Capistrano Unified School District has made strides toward its goals to increase inclusion and understanding with cultural differences and diversities.

One point of progress has been the translation of district documents into Spanish, including 38 CUSD Insider articles and 18 news updates and family messages, district staff mentioned to the trustees Wednesday night, July 19.

Interpreters, the district noted in a biannual report, have also provided Spanish support at the past 12 board meetings.

Additionally, CUSD Insider has published articles showcasing English learner graduates and success stories, Native American cultural events in elementary schools, and Positive Behavior Intervention Support programs and certifications.

“Our dedicated counselors implemented cultural proficiency lessons at our district’s kindergarten through grade 12 school sites,” said Refugio Gracian, executive director of Cultural Proficiency, Access, Equity, and Social Emotional Learning.

Counselors have also trained in suicide prevention since mental health has been a focus of the cultural proficiency plan. To aid in further mental health capabilities, professional learning courses are also being offered this summer on mindfulness, youth mental health, and trauma-informed care.

“We would like to commend the amazing CUSD site administrators and their staff for engaging and reflecting and implementing the cultural proficiency initiatives, as noted in the addendum, where all schools completed their cultural proficiency site goals,” Gracian said.

Schools will continue working to enhance those goals for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The biannual report also noted numerous schools such as San Clemente High School and RH Dana Elementary School have been certified as No Place for Hate, which is a national program that stands against bigotry and discrimination.

CUSD also intends to increase student access to college and career counselors for the 2023-24 school year.

“Counselors provide lessons focused on college admissions, financial aid, essay writing, building college lists, career exploration, and community college,” the report said.

The district and College and Career Advantage Program will continue providing career technical education tours for counselors and school staff, so they become aware of career programs to share with students.

“A career fair will also be provided in the 2023-2024 school year where students will have the opportunity to meet with local employers,” the report said.

Incoming Capistrano Unified Council Parent Teacher Student Association President Michele Ploessel-Campbell said she appreciates the district’s efforts toward cultural proficiency.

“We see it happening at our schools,” Ploessel-Campbell said. “I want you to know we do appreciate it so much. Our PTAs do. Our schools do. Our students do, and it’s the students that matter the most. Please continue this work.”

More counselors are needed at schools, Ploessel-Campbell said.

A previous update presented to the CUSD Board of Trustees in February said suspension rates decreased by 1% for Black students, 1.5% for disabled students, and 0.1% for socioeconomically disadvantaged students.

Some critics of the cultural proficiency plan have spoken out against the measures due to a perception that increased understanding is excessive wokeness and akin to Critical Race Theory, claims denied by CUSD officials.