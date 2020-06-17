Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

When Capistrano Business owner Larry Robinson heard that his friend Lt. Ira Goode, a former firefighter, was creating memorial flags to honor heroes, he felt compelled to do something similar locally.

On Friday, June 12, Robinson, alongside Goode, presented a United States flag with a single thin red line to Station 29 in Capistrano Beach. The station is located conveniently near the Fish Tank, Robinson’s recent venture to convert a warehouse into a space for art and music.

The Fish Tank held a soft launch on Saturday, Oct. 19 as a way to introduce itself to Dana Point. Robinson says it’s been a five-year process, but it’s all come together, thanks to the collaboration of local artists and artisans.

“The way we were able to pull this off really speaks to the mission and purpose of the Fish Tank,” Robinson said. “Everyone used their own respective skills to collaborate, and that’s really what I would like to see for the Fish Tank—people coming together and having a discussion to get things done.”

Robinson, of Fallbrook, has been a contractor in the Capistrano Beach area for 32 years. He’s a member of the Doheny Village Merchants’ Association and attended the Doheny Village Working Group meetings to configure ways to update city code for Capistrano Beach.

Now Robinson and Goode aim to further the mission of creating a sense of community.

Capt. Greg Bradshaw, engineer Mike Varker, firefighter Eddie Nevin and firefighter and medic Kevin Granquist accepted the donation on behalf of the station.

The donation was Goode’s fourth handmade commemorative flag. One hangs proudly in a fire station in Gilbert, AZ, where Goode now resides. Like the others flags, the gift is a 30-pound flag measured at 5 by 3 feet and is constructed entirely of hand scorched pine. The laser-cut stars were created out of medium-density fibreboard (MDF) material by a friend of Robinson’s, Alex Evans, of Fallbrook.

The flag will be hung inside the fire station for the crew to enjoy.