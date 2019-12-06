Capistrano Beach Village Plan Obtains Approval for EIR

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point City Council approved funding for an environmental impact report (EIR) for the Capistrano Beach Village Plan (formerly known as the Doheny Village Plan).

Efforts to create an updated plan for the Capistrano Beach village area—an initiative that started in the late ’80s—were given additional momentum on Tuesday night, Dec. 3.

The Doheny Village Working Group has met about once a month and is comprised of the Doheny Village Merchants’ Association (DVMA), a group that formed in late 2016 to address concerns with a proposal on parking, zoning and development standards for the Village. Residents, business and property owners, as well as city officials, attend the meetings. Interim Principal Planner Belinda Deines has overseen meetings and gathered input from the community.

Deines delivered the presentation to the council, recapping the working group’s objectives and highlighting updates to Capistrano Beach. One major change was the namesake of the plan: “Capistrano Beach Village Update,” rather than “Doheny Village Plan Update.” She gave a similar presentation to the planning commission the previous week.

Guiding principles included community-driven decision-making, adopting zones that align with existing uses, keeping jobs in the community, beautification, improving connectivity to the beach, landscape enhancements, identifying on-site parking and preserving neighborhood character.

The zoning code update identifies areas that are village commercial industrial, village commercial residential, recreation and community facilities. To view a map of the zoning plan, go to danapointtimes.com.

The EIR will cost a total of $193,704, but with state funding covering about $160,000 of that amount, staff will be requesting the remaining amount from the general fund.

Lillian Boyd

Lillian Boyd is the senior editor for Picket Fence Media and city editor for Dana Point Times. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Humboldt State University. Her work experience includes interviewing incarcerated individuals in the Los Angeles County jails, an internship at the Pentagon covering U.S. Army news as well as reporting and anchoring for a local news radio station in Virginia. Follow her on Twitter @Lillianmboyd and follow Dana Point Times at @danapointtimes.