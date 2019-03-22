By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

OC Parks had crews demolish and remove the restroom and basketball court at Capistrano Beach after weather and high tides compromised its stability, causing the boardwalk to collapse in November.

Removing the courts and restroom were necessary for public safety and to prevent further damage that could lead to ocean debris and pollution, according to the OC Parks website.

Demolition began the week of March 11, when bulldozers were seen removing the restroom structure. The parking lot has been closed, but beach access is not restricted.

“No (public) meetings have been scheduled yet,” said Marisa O’Neil, a public information officer for OC Parks. “The next step is the placement of the sand cubes.”

No long-term decisions have been made as of yet, but O’Neil recommends for members of the public to check the OC Parks website for updates on Capistrano Beach.

Sand cubes will be installed on April 3 immediately south and east of the basketball court area. The county will be assessing conditions at the site and develop an interim plan for temporary improvements that will maintain public access to the beach.

OC Parks is now working with consultants and engineers to study patterns of erosion at Capistrano Beach and will be conducting public outreach in the next several months.