Cannabis Initiative Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Election

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Immage: Courtesy of Photo Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels

By Breeana Greenberg

A measure to legalize cannabis retail in Dana Point will not be on the ballot this November. The citizen initiative proposing to allow up to three cannabis businesses to operate within the city failed to meet the Aug. 12 deadline to qualify for the upcoming election.

Dana Point’s municipal code currently prohibits cannabis businesses from operating in the city. Santa Ana, Costa Mesa and Stanton are the only cities in Orange County that allow cannabis retail storefronts.

This past April, Dana Point received the notice of intention to circulate the petition for the proposed measure, referred to as “The Dana Point Cannabis Regulation and Land Use Measure.”

The city filing identified a Dayne Andrea Keating as the applicant for the petition. Attempts to contact the applicant have been unsuccessful as of this posting.

To qualify for the upcoming General Election, the petition had to have been submitted with signatures from 10% of registered voters and verified by the Orange County Registrar of Voters before Aug. 12.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

