Cancellations, Closures and Postponements: Guide to Events Disrupted Due to Coronavirus

By Dana Point Times Staff

Cancellations, Closures and Postponements

Boras Classic high school baseball tournament at JSerra on April 14: CANCELLED

Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano will begin an organized, temporary program closure. This means all in-person Breakthrough activities will be postponed beginning Monday, March 16

Capistrano Unified School District CANCELLED all athletic events and competition through Monday, April 13, this includes Dana Hills, San Clemente and San Juan Hills high schools, as well as Aliso Niguel, Capistrano Valley and Tesoro. Practices will continue without spectators.

Capistrano Valley Christian School enacts two-week CLOSURE from end of school day on Friday, March 13 through March 30. Classes will be conducted online. All athletic events and competitions CANCELLED.

Casa Classic—An Evening with Marni Raab in San Clemente on March 20: POSTPONED to Friday, June 12

Casa Bridal Show in San Clemente on March 22: POSTPONED, new date TBD

Dana Point Youth Baseball has SUSPENDED all baseball activities until April 6.

Festival of Whales, March 7-8, 14-15: CANCELLED

G. Love & Special Sauce concert at The Coach House, March 13: CANCELLED (G. Love & Special Sauce have made the decision to cancel the remainder of their tour dates in March.)

JSerra Catholic High School will be CLOSED on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 to set up online classes. Classes will be conducted online from Wednesday, March 18 through Easter Break until April 20. All athletics practices and games SUSPENDED for at least two weeks.

Ocean Institute Fest Music-Culinary Festival, March 28-29: POSTPONED to Sept. 11-12

2020 Panhe at the San Mateo Campground at San Onofre State Beach on March 29: CANCELLED

Saddleback Valley Christian School enacts two-week CLOSURE from end of school day on Friday, March 13 through March 30. Classes will be conducted online. All athletic events and competitions CANCELLED.

San Clemente Little League SUSPENDED its season through April 10

San Juan Capistrano Parks, Recreation, Youth and Senior Services, Trails and Equestrian Commission Meeting, March 16: CANCELLED

San Juan Capistrano Utilities Commission Meeting, March 17: CANCELLED

San Juan Capistrano Coffee Chat, March 20 and March 27: CANCELLED

San Juan Capistrano Little League SUSPENDED its season through April 6

Southern California Volleyball Association POSTPONED all events through March 22. SCVA includes San Clemente Volleyball club, as well as 949 Athletics and SoCal Spitfires in San Juan Capistrano.

St. Margaret’s enacts two-week CLOSURE from end of school day on Friday, March 13 through March 30. Classes will be conducted online. All athletic events and competitions CANCELLED.

Swallows Day Parade, March 21: POSTPONED, new date TBD

From City of Dana Point: The Dana Point Community Center and Nature Interpretive Center will be closed March 13-31. Recreation classes and city-sponsored events will be cancelled during this time. If you are enrolled in a recreation class during this time period, the city will issue you a prorated refund for the classes you will be missing. “Classes will not be made up at a later date. City Hall is open and plans to remain open. City council and planning commission will remain on their current schedules.

From City of San Juan Capistrano: effective Friday, March 13, all non-essential programs and activities scheduled to take place at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center are suspended. This includes classes, private events and the Senior Lounge. At this time, the senior meal delivery program, transportation support services, and senior tax preparation services remain in operation. Full refunds of city facility rental fees will be provided to impacted private event organizers. For questions regarding a specific activity or program, please contact the Community Center at 949.493.5911.

All Orange County Fire Authority facilities will be closed to the public for one week, beginning March 12 at 5 p.m. OCFA facilities closed to the public include RFOTC headquarters, Community Risk Reduction area offices and all fire stations. All station tours, school visits or community events will be CANCELLED and all scheduled meetings and training classes will be POSTPONED.