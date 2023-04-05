The California Wine Festival will return to Dana Point next week for two days of tasting events at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Attendees will have the chance to taste various wines from across California paired with diverse food selections from Orange County restaurants.

“We had such a successful event last year and are ecstatic to be back in Dana Point, this time at the majestic Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa overlooking the gorgeous Southern California riviera,” California Wine Festival Executive Director Emily Kaufmann said. “This is such a wonderful way to kick off our 20th year celebrating the finest wines that this beautiful state has to offer.”

The festival will kick off on Friday night at the Marriott resort with a Sunset Rare & Reserve tasting. Chef Rob Wilson of Glasspar and Executive Chef Joseph Tripi of Trevor’s at the Tracks will serve hot and cold appetizers to pair with the selection of limited-edition wines.

Songwriting pop duo Kalina and Kiana will perform during Friday’s Sunset Rare & Reserve tasting.

The event will also feature a silent auction offering tasting tours, wines and dining certificates. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Sandy Feet Initiative, which is dedicated to giving attention to and planning events for siblings of children with special needs.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Surfrider Foundation of South Orange County, which works to protect the world’s oceans and beaches for all to enjoy.

On Saturday, the tasting experience will continue beachside at Sea Terrace Park, where live entertainment from Upstream—a live reggae, calypso, soca and steel drum band—will be featured.

Appetizers from a variety of South Orange County eateries, including Glasspar, Trevor’s at the Tracks and What A Dish Cafe & Catering, will be available to accompany the festival’s wine selection.

The California Wine Festival is restricted to those 21 and older. All wine and food samples, as well as an 18-ounce keepsake wine glass, are included in the ticket price. Tickets range from $79 to $135 per day.

More information about the festival and purchasing tickets can be found at californiawinefestival.com.