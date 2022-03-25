California Wine Festival Returns to Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Alicia Donald, Shavonna Holmes, Tiffany Lowery from San Diego enjoy the Dana Point California Wine Festival at Lantern Bay Park in 2018. Photo: File/Daniel Ritz

By Breeana Greenberg

The California Wine Festival will return to Dana Point to celebrate its 20th anniversary on April 22 and 23.

The two-day event will feature tastings from vineyards in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Paso Robles, Santa Barbara, Temecula and more, as well as live entertainment and gourmet food selections.

“We aim to showcase what California is known for: the most picturesque strips of coastline globally, and world-class wines,” Emily Kaufmann, the festival’s executive director, said in a press release. “At each festival, guests will get the same unrivaled experience at each one of our four seaside locations.”

The weekend will kick off Friday evening, April 22, with a “Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting” at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel from 6:30-9 p.m. The event will feature samplings from hard-to-find wines, tasting room exclusives, and limited-production wines.

Saturday’s events, referred to as “Beachside Wine Festival” at the Sea Terrace Community Park from 1-4 p.m., will feature California wines and regional craft brews, as well as a live band. The premium wines can be paired with samples of artisanal cheeses, fresh-cut fruit, shellfish, salads, olive oil, chocolate and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations and tastings with wine and culinary talent from California’s top wineries and local restaurants.

All wine and food samples and an 18 oz keepsake wine glass are included in the price of the ticket.

The Festival will benefit the Sandy Feet Initiative, which is dedicated to giving attention to and planning events for siblings of children with special needs, and the Surfrider Foundation South Orange County Chapter.

California Wine Festival is restricted to adults 21 and older. More information about the event and purchasing tickets can be found at californiawinefestival.com/dana-point.

