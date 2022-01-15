SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Shawn Raymundo

The West Coast of the United States is under a tsunami advisory following a volcanic eruption that occurred in the Tonga Islands, according to a National Weather Service alert early Saturday, Jan. 15.

The advisory from the NWS’s Tsunami Warning Center is effective in the area that stretches from the California/Mexico border to the Aleutian Islands just off of Alaska.

#Tsunami observation update:

A Tsunami is occurring. Remember- the first wave may not be that largest. Move away from the shore and head to high ground. https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS pic.twitter.com/HmXl5cyIkr — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022

A public safety alert from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday morning notified residents that the advisory has prompted Orange County’s beaches and harbors to close.

In Southern California, tsunami activity was forecasted to start between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to the NWS advisory.

A #Tsunami Advisory means: a dangerous wave is on the way. Strong and unusual currents are expected along the coast, and in bays, marinas, and harbors. Move to high ground and away from the shore. More at https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS. pic.twitter.com/MCLDdN9qPp — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022

According to news outlets, the advisory comes after an undersea volcano erupted near the island nation of Tonga in the Pacific on Saturday.

In a tweet from the NWS’s Tsunami Alerts account, the agency advised West Coast residents to “be prepared for impacts in bays and harbors. Live-aboards seek shelter and high ground.”

According to the NWS’ alert chart, an advisory indicates that strong currents and dangerous waves are on the way, and could bring about 1- to 3-foot waves. The public is advised to stay out of the water and away from the shore.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

