California Recall Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections as of 9.02 p.m.
Secretary of State: 5,960/18,185 precincts partially reported
State Recall:
Yes: 32.9% (2,612,118 votes)
No: 67.1% (5,338,144 votes)
Top Replacement Candidates:
Larry Elder (R): 43.5% (1,821,357)
Kevin Paffrafth (D): 10.8% (452,627)
Kevin Faulconer (R): 9.6% (403,803)
Brandon Ross (D): 6.2% (258,092)
John Cox (R): 4.7% (196,845)
OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,801/1,801
Recall:
Yes: 42.05% (318,339)
No: 57.95% (438,676)
Candidates:
Elder: 52.37% (237,193)
Paffrath: 9.40% (42,579)
Faulconer: 9.20% (41,674)
Cox: 4.73% (21,444)
Ross: 4.28% (19,392)
