By Shawn Raymundo

Those visiting the coastline this holiday weekend should have their smartphones or digital cameras ready to snap photos, as the California King Tides are set to return.

As part of its ongoing project to document the very high tides, the California Coastal Commission is once again asking the community to photograph the latest set of King Tides that are set to roll in on Dec. 23 and 24.

Those interested in participating in the agency’s statewide California King Tides Project can do so by taking photos of the tides and uploading them online through the commission’s website at coastal.ca.gov/kingtides or through the free Survey123 app. Step-by-step instructions on how to upload the photos online or in the app can be found at the commission’s website.

Community members interested in sharing a video clip with the CCC should email kingtides@coastal.ca.gov for instructions. Photos can also be shared on social media using #kingtides.

According to the commission’s map of the incoming King Tides, San Clemente’s beaches near the pier and T-Street should expect to see the high tides at around 7:58 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and again at 8:44 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The project, the Coastal Commission explains, has been used to help the agency document current flood risk in coastal areas, visualize the sea-level rises’ future impacts in communities, validate climate change models and maintain a living records of change.

The King Tides, which occur naturally and are predictable and expected, can pose safety risks. The Coastal Commission asks that those documenting the tides be safe by taking extra precautions when walking around slippery areas or near big waves.

“Always be conscious of your surrounding and the weather conditions,” the agency warns. “Don’t turn your back on the ocean.”

According to the commission, the most impactful photos show area where flooding and erosion often occur, as well as locations where water level can be gauged using landmarks, such as cliffs, rocks, roads, sea walls, bridges and buildings.

The next King Tide event is expected to occur on Jan. 21-22.