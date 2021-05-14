California Grapples with Mask Requirements Following CDC Recommendation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently advised fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks anymore in most cases, there is still some caution in California.

The state’s mask mandate requiring people to wear face coverings when in crowds has not been repealed, as of this post. Gov. Gavin Newsom has previously indicated the state’s outdoor mask mandate would be repealed after the statewide reopening on June 15, though the indoor mandate would remain.

News reports state counties are looking to the California Department of Health for guidance and some health officials question the CDC’s decision as premature. Continuing to wear a mask, even if fully vaccinated, is supported by some. Others, however, are fine with the CDC’s recommendation.

Vaccinations continue to occur in California, though demand is slowing. There have been over 2.8 million vaccine doses administered so far in Orange County. As of May 9, close to 1.3 million people in Orange County are fully vaccinated, or around 41% of the county population.

Vaccination eligibility for the Pfizer shot expanded Thursday to minors in Orange County ages 12 to 15, with the permission of a parent or guardian. Eligibility in California expanded for everyone 16 and older April 15.

Statewide, over 33 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 257,569 average doses per day. There are over 6 million doses on hand—representing 27 days of inventory. Close to half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Orange County has specifically had 2,819,371 doses so far. San Diego County has had over 3 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 8.5 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 161,592 doses for Orange County and nearly two million for the state.

There were 75 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 93. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is -4%.

Orange County reported 20 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is the same from last week’s number. There are 31.8% of total ICU beds available, a slight decrease from last week’s 36.2%. There are 74% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 247,815 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 3,019 total cases and 35 total deaths, with 13 new cases.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,783 total cases and 73 total deaths, with 5 new cases.

Dana Point has 1,518 total cases and 33 total deaths, with 5 new cases.

There were no new reported coronavirus-related deaths in the tri-city area this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 337 total cases, with one new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to May 8, there was a cumulative total of 3,727 cases in Orange County schools with 12 reported from May 2-8, and 20from April 25-May 1. Of the total cases, there were 2,304 student cases, 767 teacher cases and 656 cases among other staff. As of May 8, there were 2,047 cases in elementary and middle schools, 1,043 cases in high schools, 116 cases in combined K-12 schools and 521 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

There are no active cases at schools in San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, or Rancho Mission Viejo.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Fred Newhart Middle School had one case.

