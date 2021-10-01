California Arts Council Awards Funding to Music Preserves

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Lillian Boyd

Music Preserves Foundation has received a $19,000 grant from the California Arts Council to help foster the arts and culture community.

The California Arts Council announced awards of more than $11.4 million across an additional 484 grants in project and operational support for nonprofit organizations and units of government throughout the state of California. The update more than doubles the original number of grants awarded, from 441 to 925, and nearly doubles its original award allocation for its first five programs for the 2020-21 fiscal year to $24,490,261.

A sixth and final program for this year’s grant cycle, providing support for individual artist fellowships, was approved by the city council at its meeting on September 22, increasing the total award amount for the 2021 grant season to a projected $26,613,761 across approximately 1,200 grants.

The decision, approved by the council at its meeting on August 25, was made in direct response to the arts and cultural field’s ongoing need for support amid the continuing economic threat spawned by the COVID-19 global health crisis.

“In June, when Governor Newsom announced that level 4 facilities could reopen, we all breathed a sigh of relief,” said California Arts Council Chair Lilia Gonzáles-Chávez. “We could see the possibility of theater openings, performing artists getting back to work in front of live audiences, and gallery receptions and fundraising events.”

With the initiative to cultivate music education and inspiration in Dana Point and neighboring cities, the nonprofit organization Music Preserves Foundation works to connect musicians with local students and uphold the preservation of music history and culture.

“We’re so grateful for the CalArts grant and along with other community support, like Lisa Bartlett’s 5th District arts grant,” Executive Director Anthony Small said. “A strong foundation is building that benefits our schools and community, as Music Preserves continues to share the rich cultural history of American music.”

Interested members of the public, artists, arts organizations, and community leaders are encouraged to visit the California Arts Council website’s Grant Programs and Grants FAQ pages to learn about grant opportunities and processes as details become available. Notification of grant program guidelines, applications, and technical assistance resources will be also published in the California Arts Council’s weekly e-newsletter, ArtBeat. Subscribe at arts.ca.gov/news/artbeat.

