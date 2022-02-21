Business Beat: New Type of Wellness

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Hydration Room Opens its 17th Location in San Clemente

By Andrea Clemett

As the pandemic encouraged many to get well and stay healthy, they sought remedies meant to boost their immune system, turning to such centers that offer vitamin IV therapies and individually tailored injections—without long waits or outstanding medical bills.

Looking to offer San Clemente residents with this new method of wellness and preventive care, Dr. Brett Florie recently opened a new location for his center, The Hydration Room, in the heart of the Spanish Village.

“I combine Eastern and Western medicine at The Hydration Room,” explains Florie, Hydration Room founder and a board-certified anesthesiologist whose expertise stems from his allopathic and osteopathic medical degrees.

“Vitamins are very powerful and have properties that Western meds have, so depending on the patient’s symptoms and goals, I integrate both in their therapy and plan,” he continued.

Florie’s journey began when he researched remedies for his wife’s migraines and a friend with an autoimmune disease. He saw how their quality of life changed through IV-infused vitamin therapy.

After several years of perfecting his formulas, Florie realized the potential to help others who had illnesses or sought an immunity boost. It also served fatigued travelers and athletes when he opened his first location in south Laguna Beach in 2014.

RN nurse Tesa Gonzalez explains the process of the skin health treatment she is giving to client Jessica Lobo on Feb. 8. Photo: Andrea Clemett

“We have a pretty large cancer population,” Florie says. “Patients with cancer are severely dehydrated, fatigued, (tired), immunosuppressed and immunocompromised. We can help patients who are going through chemo and radiation therapy with these side effect profiles that you see with cancer.”

With more than seven categories of IV or injection therapy, it’s no surprise that they draw in a diverse clientele. It is common to see athletes incorporate treatments into their training regimen to assist in their muscle recovery, rehydration and electrolyte balance.

“We take care of a lot of athletes, pretty much professional athletes in every sport who live here or visit in the off-season or train here,” Florie says. “With exercise, they have a lot of metabolic buildups so we use little powerful antioxidants to remove those from their body.”

For clients who want to reap the benefits of skin vitality, they can opt for IV vitamin C treatments as it is a key component in the structural elasticity of the skin. As many high-end spas will house various vitamin-C serums, the absorption differs from when it is given in the bloodstream.

When this remedy is combined with other vitamins and minerals, Florie says it promotes radiant skin health.

Clients will work closely with the nurse in choosing a program that suits their needs. The staff is in direct contact with Florie in discussing the patient’s chart to formulate a plan of action in all 17 of his locations.

Under the guidance of Florie, each registered nurse will undergo a rigorous training program. In this program they learn about the ideas behind his proprietary formulas of the IV’s and treat more than 300 people before they begin seeing patients, explains Shaun Hayward, director of business development and a San Clemente native.

“The experience for The Hydration Room is completely different than any other clinic because you’re coming in and you are getting a full rundown, no different than you would go to a doctor’s office about your medical history,” Hayward says. “San Clemente has a close, tight-knit community and I know that people would benefit from this type of health concept.”

The San Clemente office bridges the gap for North San Diego residents who have also been commuting to get therapy in a spa environment setting. The new San Clemente office also joins other South County locations including one in Dana Point off of Pacific Coast Highway.

Clients can relax in an open lounge on six airy recliners and converse with their friends or neighbors during their half-hour treatments. If they seek a private treatment, the practice offers a private room available at no extra charge with three chairs with an ocean view.

The Hydration Room

San Clemente: 106 S. Ola Vista, San Clemente, 949.503.1399

Dana Point: 34255 Pacific Coast Highway, Dan Point, 949.218.4079

info@hydrationroom.com

hydrationroom.com

