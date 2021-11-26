SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Making Pizzas as a Flippin’ Family

By Breana Greenberg

Flippin’ Pizza co-owner Levi Pitcher stands by his bold claim when he says that his New York-style pizza restaurant offers the best pizza in town.

“If you want that authentic New York-style, like mom-and-pop kind of feel of the pizza place, then this is where you want to come,” said Pitcher of the Dana Point franchise location.

Brothers Levi and Jonathan Pitcher, their father, Carl Pitcher, and business partner Danny Ukropina opened Flippin’ Pizza in the retail center on Del Obispo, off Stonehill Drive, with a grand opening in early September.

Levi has worked at the company for more than 10 years. He began working at a San Diego location of Flippin’ Pizza and worked his way up to management. Now, he’s a franchise business manager and part-time owner of the Dana Point location. The Pitchers and Ukropina are all working owners.

“It’s basically a family business in a sense, but it’s a franchise location,” said Levi.

To achieve an authentic New York-style pizza, Pitcher explained, it’s all about the water. To get the dough tasting just right, Flippin’ Pizza uses specially filtered water that mimics the makeup of the water in New York City.

Flippin’ Pizza serves New York-style pizzas whole or by the slice, as well as calzones, wings, and salads. The restaurant, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, also offers oven-baked meatballs, garlic knots and pepperoni rolls.

Flippin’ Pizza

33621 Del Obispo Street, Suite D, Dana Point

949.276.4336

flippinpizza.com/dana-point-ca/.

