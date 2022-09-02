SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Local Men’s Hair Salon Owner Celebrates Anniversary

By Norb Garrett

Celebrating the 11th anniversary of the men’s hair salon, Neptune’s Den Salon for Men, owner Katie Noury is a shining example of someone who overcame challenges to pursue the American dream.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Noury and her family (mother, father, two brothers and three sisters) immigrated to the United States in 1981 following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The family ended up in Leavenworth, Kansas, where Noury went to high school.

She eventually married and had four children. The family moved around a bit, finally settling in Southern California, where she raised her family and decided to pursue her passion and attended cosmetology school.

Katie Noury, owner of Neptune’s Den Salon in San Clemente, is celebrating the shop’s 11th year in business. Photo: Courtesy of Neptune’s Den Salon for Men

In 2011, Noury heard that a salon was for sale, and she took the entrepreneurial jump and took over Neptune’s Den.

“I wanted to keep the name intact, because it is located near the beautiful ocean,” said Noury. “The historic meaning behind Neptune relates to the god of freshwater and the sea in Roman religion.”

Catering exclusively to men, Noury has worked hard to create a hospitable, welcoming environment.

“I care for each and every one of my clients and have established trust and lead with kindness,” she said. “Neptune’s Den is a home away from home. A hair appointment should be a time to relax and refresh. The comfort of my clients is key.”

Neptune’s Den Salon for Men

2720 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente

949.361.9701

neptunesmensalon.com

