Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point City Council voted to adopt the Proposed Operating and Capital Improvement Budgets for Fiscal Years 2019-2020 (FY20) and 2020-2021 (FY21) on Tuesday, June 4.

After conducting 10 budget workshops throughout the past year, conducting a community survey and updating financial policies such as for long-term financial planning, the City of Dana Point is moving forward with its proposed budgets.

City staff followed procedures that are recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) under the organization’s best practices. For the first time, the city is implementing priority-based budgeting. There will also be full funding for police services and emergency preparedness.

The budget also expands homeless outreach programs, infrastructure construction and maintenance, as well as facilities maintenance.

There has been no increase or reduction in the number of employees for the city, but there has been a $211,000 annual reduction in structural personnel costs.

Funding for future capital investments include Doheny Village Beautification, which currently has $727,139 deposited. City officials expect development impact fees to yield about $3 million that will be directed to Doheny Village Projects.

For a more detailed examination of the Dana Point City budget, check this page for updates. To view the city’s budget and supporting documents on financial policies, visit danapoint.org.