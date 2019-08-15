Bridge in Dana Point Harbor Undergoing Repairs

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

OC Public Works crews are currently completing routine maintenance to the Island Way Bridge in Dana Point Harbor. Island Way Bridge is still open to through traffic at all times during construction; however, lane closures will be required. Portions of the sidewalk will be subject to closure during regular working hours, but one sidewalk will remain open at all times to allow continuous pedestrian access during construction. Traffic control measures, including flag personnel and construction signage, will be present.

“Area residents and Dana Point Harbor visitors may experience delays,” an OC Public Works press release states.

The routine maintenance will focus on repairing sidewalks, barriers, existing expansion joint and concrete spalling. The construction began on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and is anticipated to continue until Sept. 13, on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.