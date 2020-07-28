Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Councilmember Debra Lewis submitted her resignation on Tuesday, July 28, effective immediately.

Lewis’s Dana Point home went in escrow and she will be moving to Palos Verdes to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, she says.

The resignation comes during the Dana Point City Council’s summer break. The last meeting was held on Tuesday, July 21 and the next meeting is not scheduled until September.

“I wanted to make an announcement during a meeting but as of last week, the circumstances were uncertain,” Lewis told Dana Point Times.

Lewis was first elected in November 2016 and her term would have lasted through this year. Had she decided to run for reelection, she would have bid for the District 4 seat since the city transitioned toward districted elections in 2018.

“The City thanks Debra for her service to Dana Point and we wish her well in all her future endeavors.” said Mike Killebrew, Dana Point City Manager, in a press release.

According to the city’s attorney, Patrick Muñoz, council will have 60 days to determine if they will appoint a replacement for the remainder of Lewis’s term or hold an election. Otherwise, council will be comprised of four members in Lewis’s absence.

This is a developing story.