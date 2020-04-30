BREAKING: Dana Point to Pursue Temporary Restraining Order Against Governor’s Beach Closures

By Lillian Boyd and Shawn Raymundo

The City of Dana Point intends to participate in litigation to seek a temporary restraining order against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close Orange County beaches.

City council held an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 30, in light of the Governor’s announcement. Municipalities across the state’s coastline anticipated beach closures after a memo from the California Police Chiefs Association sent to police chiefs throughout the state, was leaked to the press.

Newsom on Thursday clarified that “we are going to do a hard close just in that part of the state, just that county.” The governor also said he hoped it is “a short-term adjustment.”

According to city staff, Dana Point has yet to receive an order, but did receive a letter from Newsom regarding the closures.

The emergency meeting was called in the spirit of the Brown Act, which defines “emergency” as threatened disruption to public facilities, City Attorney Patrick Muñoz said, adding that discussion on potential impacts as a result of protests was needed.

After meeting in closed session, Muñoz reported out that the motion to participate in the lawsuit was brought forth by City Councilmember Debra Lewis and seconded by Councilmember Paul Wyatt.

“The City of Dana Point intends to get an injunction that challenges Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close all beaches in Orange County,” Muñoz said. “It would be a temporary restraining order on the beach closures.”

The motion passed 4-1, with Lewis opposed. It is unclear why Lewis voted against her own motion. Requests for comment had not yet been returned as of this article’s posting.

A letter from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services sent to the city of San Clemente on Thursday explains that temporary order will go into effect Friday, May 1, prohibiting all activities on the beaches such as sunbathing, walking, running and watersports.

“We are hopeful and confident that we can collaborate with local Orange County leaders to identify measures that can restore safe beach access soon as possible,” the letter states. “But until such time as those measures are in place, this additional step to preserve public health and safety has proven essential.”

In a prepared statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Don Barnes called on the governor to reconsider his order to close the beaches, which he called “wrong and fails to recognize the sacrifices made by our 3 million residents.”

“The people of this County have complied with his directives throughout this pandemic and have taken the measures necessary to ‘flatten the curve,’ oftentimes at the expense of their livelihood and quality of life,” Barnes said in the statement.

He goes on to address the overcrowding at the beaches this past weekend, stating that the he saw the majority of those beachgoers acting responsibly while the authorities addressed “instances of unsafe activity in a reasonable manner.”

“I implore the Governor to reconsider his action and work with local authorities, allowing us to address the few while not penalizing the majority,” he continued.

When asked who the other participating plaintiffs in the potential lawsuit would be, Muñoz declined to comment any further for the time being. However, later in the evening, Huntington Beach officials made similar announcements of pursuing litigation.

If a judge approves the restraining order, then Newsom’s order is essentially put on hold at least until a formal hearing, which Muñoz anticipates could take place in about a week.

Shawn Raymundo

Lillian Boyd

