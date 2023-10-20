By Dan De Neve

Baseball writer and author Joe Posnanski has done it again. He has followed up his best-selling book counting down the 100 greatest baseball players of all-time with Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments.

He breaks down the 50 moments into 10 different categories, including Five Unlikely Homers, Five Trick Plays, Five Meltdowns, and Five Pitching Oddities.

As for the specific moments, Posnanski includes striking out Japanese great Sadaharu Oh, a pitcher who struck out all 27 batters in nine innings, Don Larsen’s perfect game in the World Series, Babe Ruth’s “called shot,” also in the World Series, and Ted Williams batting .400 in a season.

As if the 50 moments are not enough, he adds five more snippets of moments that relate to each section, so in reality, there are 100 moments in the book. One of the more memorable snippet moments included is in the meltdown section.

It occurred in 1978 after Dave Kingman had just torched the Los Angeles Dodgers with three home runs and Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda was asked what he thought of Kingman’s performance.

Reading it again made me laugh just as hard as the first time, and every time after, that I listened to or read Lasorda’s response.

What makes this book so good is there is no one correct answer to why we love baseball, and Posnanski admits as much in the introduction. The diversity of the moments he selected proves that.

There are truly unforgettable moments, such as Hank Aaron passing Babe Ruth as the all-time career home run leader. However, this is not a book of just happy moments.

Posnanski reminds us of one of the most incredible pitching feats ever, Harvey Haddix pitching 12 perfect innings, 36 batters retired in a row without any reaching base. Sadly, Haddix lost in the 13th inning–yes, the 13th–when perfection came undone by an error and then a home run, which, of course, wasn’t a home run.

You will have to read to see how that happened.

Just as he did in his 100 players book, Posnanski brings a human side to these moments. This is not a listing of dry stats or a recitation of facts and events. He brings these moments to life again, and there is something for everyone here. Some of you will cheer or laugh, and others will cry, but in every one, you will feel the emotion of the moment.

I can’t recommend this book enough. Chapters are short, about five to six pages, and the writing takes you back to those moments you remember; and for those you don’t, Posnanski will recreate it in your mind’s eye with his prose.

This book is perfect, as baseball is now in playoff mode, where many great moments have been made and are included in this book.

The Dana Point Library will be getting a copy of the book, so if you are interested, you can place a hold on it. Additionally, the library hosts two book clubs each month. For more information, please call 949.496.5517.

Dan De Neve is a longtime employee of the Orange County Public Library. He currently works at the Dana Point Library as the Adult Services Librarian. He is an avid reader of history, biographies and sports.