By Dan De Neve

Written in 2019, Ten Innings at Wrigley by Kevin Cook, recounts a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs in Chicago at Wrigley Field on May 17, 1979.

What makes the game special is that Philadelphia squeezes out a 23-22 win thanks to a Mike Schmidt game-winning, solo home run. From the start, this game is not going to be like most baseball games, as the Phillies score seven runs in the first inning and the Cubs respond with six in their half of the first inning.

From there, the game just gets crazier.

In short, punchy chapters, Cook covers each team’s inning at-bats. By the end of the third inning, Philadelphia leads, 15-6. After batting in the top of the fifth, the Phillies’ lead expands to 12 runs, 21-9.

No surprise it doesn’t last considering how this contest plays out.

Adding to the zaniness of the game is that the regular umpires are on strike, so the game features replacement umpires, including home plate umpire Dick Cavenaugh, a college umpire nursing a massive hangover. His balls-and-strikes calls were a bane to both teams throughout the game.

More than just play-by-play, Cook begins with a quick, but colorful history of each team. He then takes us through April and May of 1979 to give us context of how the season is playing out for each team and baseball, in general.

After covering the game, Cook quickly takes the reader through the remainder of each team’s season. Players’ legacies are then covered.

Three in particular are given extensive treatment: Dave Kingman for his continuing saga versus the media; Pete Rose for his gambling exploits that eventually earned him a lifetime ban from the game he loved and gave so much; and Donnie Moore, who shot his wife and then himself.

Near the end of the book, Cook goes into the business of baseball and concludes with the box score from the game.

With baseball season upon us, the book is a great trip down memory lane for baseball fans. It is fast-paced and not just a collection of dry stats.

Cook, however, provides some interesting facts. For example, he goes into detail about the only owner to be given a lifetime ban. Cook also points out that pitcher Randy Lerch and catcher Bob Boone are the only pitcher-catcher duo to both hit a home run before taking the field to play defense in the entire history of baseball!

In a book like this, anecdotes are necessary, and Cook doesn’t disappoint. One of the more colorful stories is about a player who recalls that if a popularity contest had been run on the 1979 Cubs, no one would have won.

Cook also details the infamous—for Cubs fans—1945 World Series, where William Sianis and his goat were turned away from the ballpark, leading to the belief that the Cubs had been cursed by a goat. Humor flows throughout the book.

Dan De Neve is a longtime employee of the Orange County Public Library. He currently works at the Dana Point Library as the Adult Services Librarian. He is an avid reader of history, biographies and sports.