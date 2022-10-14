SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Dan De Neve

Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid follows the meteoric rise of a rock band through interviews with band members, producers, family, and friends.

Brothers Billy and Graham Dunne form the nascent band in the late ’60’s along with four others; hence, The Six.

While modestly successful, The Six are missing something. Daisy Jones is everything The Six needed to make it big. Daisy is gorgeous, charismatic, and a great singer/songwriter. With Daisy, the band gets to the top of the rock scene, playing stadium venues and cutting top 10 albums with many multiple hit songs.

Despite the success, things are not perfect. Billy is a recovering addict, who fights daily to not succumb to his demons. Other band members believe they are not given equal say in writing or performing songs. They feel Billy assumes too much leadership.

Daisy is an addict who is on a path of wanton self-destruction, which may take the whole band with her. At one point, Daisy marries an Italian prince, who is a more destructive drug addict than she is. Two band members are in a relationship, but it is apparent that only one sees marriage in the future.

Lastly, Billy is happily married with three children, but it is clear he and Daisy have feelings for one another. On July 12, 1979, all of these issues come to a head in a performance at sold-out Chicago Stadium.

For lovers of rock and roll documentaries and history, this fictional account is excellent. While several bands and great women rockers from the ’70s can be seen in Daisy, it seems the band Fleetwood Mac has the largest influence on the author. Many similarities exist between Daisy and Stevie Nicks, as well as the other members of The Six and Fleetwood Mac.

I found the book to be an engaging, quick read that held my attention. The story was believable, but not overly descriptive of an environment of easy sex and even easier drugs. The characters were developed to the point I actually cared and felt for them.

I highly recommend this book, especially for those interested in rock music of the ’70s.

This book was the September selection for the Seaside Book Group that meets at the Dana Point Library on the fourth Monday of every month.

For more information, please call 949.495.5517.

Dan De Neve is a longtime employee of the Orange County Public Library. He currently works at the Dana Point Library as the Adult Services Librarian. He is an avid reader of history, biographies and sports.

