When Pascal LeVettet moved from Paris, France, to California, in 1984, there were no longer cafés and bistros on every corner.

“Usually, they cater to the locals, people living in the next couple of blocks, and that’s the go-to place that they feel is affordable; people know them, they know the staff, they feel really comfortable,” Pascal said.

Looking to fill that niche, Pascal, who had 17 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, opened Bonjour Café in the heart of Dana Point in 1992.

“So, that’s what the original idea was, and I tried to develop that in Dana Point,” Pascal said.

The restaurant had previously served as a deli. When Pascal saw the vacant space, he said he felt lucky to find a spot in the middle of town.

“I was excited to find a space in Dana Point, close to the water, good demography; I felt there was good potential,” Pascal said. “In 1992, economy being bad, the street not looking appealing like it is today, it was a fast street.”

Since traffic moved through Del Prado much quicker before it became a two-way street, Pascal said it took a long time before Bonjour Café was noticed. But once locals found the café, they were hooked.

“Little by little, people were finding this place, like their home away from home, and they were just excited to find that little spot where we knew them and they knew us,” Pascal said. “And we were very consistent with the staff, consistent with our menu, and that’s mostly what people look for when they go to a restaurant.”

Pascal added that the restaurant was geared primarily toward locals rather than tourists, ensuring a steady flow of customers throughout the year.

As the street has been developed, Pascal noted that it’s been nice to “see more life in town and more people walking the street up and down, just a better feel than what it used to be.”

When Pascal and his wife, Sandy LeVettet, Bonjour Café co-owner, felt ready to retire, they made longtime server Christian Gutierrez an offer to take over the restaurant.

“A lot of the customers, they know him, which makes us happy to know that those special customers, when they come in, at least they still have a familiar face,” Sandy said. “So that helps us to kind of move on.”

Pascal added that it was a win-win situation, as Gutierrez knows the heart of Bonjour Café after working as a server there for 12 years.

Though Gutierrez does not have management experience, Pascal noted that “somebody with management experience coming from the outside will not have the feeling that they should have about the ambience, recognizing people and being recognized. I think it’s easier for the customers, too.”

Pascal’s last day as the owner of Bonjour Café was July 23.

“It was kind of emotional, a little bit, especially since Sundays are our busiest days; we saw so many regulars that I was a little bit emotional,” Pascal said. “We knew the day would come, and we were happy that the day would come, because we’re moving on to a new life where we have time.”

Pascal added that he wanted to thank his customers who kept returning to the café year after year.

“We have had people coming here since Day 1; we’ve had some coming for the past 10 years, but like three times a week,” Pascal said. “A lot of our customers can go and eat anywhere, they can afford any place, and when you see them coming back to you week after week after week, it’s our greatest satisfaction, and we want to thank them.”

After serving customers on Del Prado for more than 30 years, Pascal said he hoped he’s remembered as having created a place for locals to call home.

“Without being pretentious, I will say that I hope we made a little difference in terms of bringing something that was not there and people needed, people were looking for,” Pascal said. “To find this, they had to drive to Newport, Laguna, San Clemente. So, we hope that we filled the niche.”

“We have met so many friends through our business, and that is one of the biggest satisfactions besides pleasing people with making a good meal, but it’s also to see those familiar faces becoming part of your family; that’s what we’ll miss the most,” Pascal continued.

Though the LeVettets do not have any concrete plans for retirement, the couple looks forward to slowing down, Pascal said.

“People have asked us, ‘Oh, are you moving back to France?’ But we’re not,” Pascal said. “We will visit, but we have made a home here and family and friends. It’s a great area to be at, so we are happy to stay here.”

Pascal added that he’s made himself available to Gutierrez to help facilitate the transition process as the former server takes on management of the restaurant.

“He knows he can call anytime,” Pascal said. “We wish him good luck.”