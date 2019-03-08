By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point

The body of an adult male was found on the rocks below the Headlands Conservation Area in Dana Point shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call in the afternoon from a person passing by, reporting what looked to be a body. According to OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun, the body was of a male adult and the death did not look to be suspicious.

A coroner was on scene and a helicopter was dispatched to extricate the body.

