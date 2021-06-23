Body Found Near Dana Point Harbor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Lillian Boyd

On Monday, June 21, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call that a body had been spotted near the rocks west of Ocean Institute in Dana Point.

“OCSD received the call around 7:30 a.m.,” said OCSD Sergeant Ryan Anderson. “The subject was found just outside the harbor.”

A helicopter was used to extract the body and the death currently remains under investigation. Both OCSD Dana Point Police Services and the Dana Point Harbor Patrol were the responding law enforcement agencies.

The identity of the deceased individual has yet to be released to the public.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

