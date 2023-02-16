Police on Thursday, Feb. 16, recovered the body of a deceased individual inside of a parked vehicle on Doheny Park Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a vehicle that had been parked on the public street for more than 72 hours and was deemed abandoned, Sgt. Mike Woodruff, a spokesperson for OCSD, said.

When tow trucks are called on abandoned vehicles, OCSD conducts inventory to take account of and store valuables left in the vehicle for the owner to recover, Woodruff explained.

When conducting inventory on this abandoned vehicle on Thursday, deputies discovered the decedent’s body, according to Woodruff.

There appeared to be no foul play, Woodruff said. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story.