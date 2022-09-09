Body Found at La Plaza Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

A body was found deceased at La Plaza Park in Dana Point on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, according to authorities.

First responders, who arrived at the park just after 2 p.m., confirmed the individual’s death at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The individual’s identity and other personal information had not yet been made public as of this reporting, according to OCSD.

The death is still under investigation, however, officials said there was nothing suspicious at the scene.

This is a developing story.

