To foster transparency and open dialogue, the Dana Point Boaters Association (DPBA) plans to host its inaugural online meeting Wednesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.

The interactive event seeks to provide a transparent platform, streamed on its official YouTube and Facebook channels, where boaters can directly engage with DPBA representatives to express their opinions and ensure their concerns are heard and addressed.

“The DPBA team is thrilled to connect with the boating community, provide important updates, and address any questions or concerns they may have,” DPBA President Anne Eubanks said in a media release.

“Our commitment to boaters goes beyond this single event,” Eubanks continued. “We are introducing a series of quarterly meetings to ensure that we stay connected with the community, actively respond to their needs, and work together to impact the boating landscape positively.”

During the upcoming meeting, DPBA will provide updates on its class-action lawsuit against Dana Point Harbors Partners so boaters stay up to date with the latest legal proceedings and their potential impact.

DPBA representatives will also share information regarding the ongoing harbor revitalization efforts to keep boaters informed about the progress and developments.

The event offers an opportunity to engage with fellow boaters and harbor enthusiasts, DPBA said in its release.

To learn more about the meeting, its agenda and how to join, visit danapointboaters.org/meetings.php.