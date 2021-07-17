Boat Catches Fire in Dana Point Harbor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Lillian Boyd

Officials put out a boat fire in Dana Point Harbor Friday night, July 16 in the East Basin.

The harbor patrol with Orange County Sheriff’s Department received reports of the fire at 8:40 p.m. involving the vessel Afficionado—which had been unoccupied at her slip. Orange County Fire Authorities coordinated and took over response and put out the flames by 8:52 p.m.

“Authorities used foam to prevent the fire from spreading and used a boom around the vessel to prevent pollution and sinking,” said OCSD’s public affairs director Carrie Braun. “There were no reported injuries to staff or the public.”

Afishionado Fire

The registered owner was notified and arrived on scene. Braun added that there were no issues with hazardous materials or pollution during response.

“Harbor patrol responded first and applied water,” said OCFA Fire Captain Sean Doran. “OCFA arrived in coordination with arbor patrol and used power tools and saws to get to the fire.”

California State lifeguards were also on scene to ensure the safety of firefighters.

Doran added that the cause for the fire was an unintentional electrical issue. Power tools were used to get to the source of the fire within void spaces of the vessel.

“The operation was a success and we were able to keep the vessel afloat, which is always a priority with vessel fires,” said Doran.

