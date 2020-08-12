Benjamin Bebee to Run for District 5 City Council Seat

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Benjamin Bebee, a 38-year-old business manager, will face Michael Villar in the District 5 race for Dana Point City Council.

For the first time since Dana Point transitioned over to districted elections in 2018, the residents of Districts 4 and 5 will vote for a representative for their respective seats on city council.

In 2018, Districts 1, 2 and 3 voted in Councilmembers Joe Muller, Richard Viczorek and Jamey Federico, respectively, and they are currently serving their four-year terms. This year, constituents in Districts 4 and 5 will vote for their representatives. Councilmembers Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt hold at-large seats that Districts 4 and 5 will replace.

According to Bebee’s candidate statement, he has managed “hundreds of employees of diverse backgrounds” and has aimed to inspire productivity and profitability for small businesses in California.

“My past successes are the result of my passion for people, positivity, and my persistent nature,” Bebee said in his statement. “I started my family in Southern California, and have been contributing to the betterment of our state for over a decade.”

Dana Point Times’ attempts to reach Bebee for comment were unsuccessful as of this article’s posting.

The Dana Point City Council election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.