Beatles, Stones and Elvis Tribute Shows Perform at The Coach House

The Coach House Concert Hall announced that the Beatles vs. Stones and Killer & the King–Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis tribute shows will perform Friday, July 16, and Friday, July 23, respectively. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

Killer & The King! is a high-octane musical celebration of rock-n-roll legends Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, from “Great Balls Of Fire,” “High School Confidential” to “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Jailhouse Rock.”

Elvis Presley (Scot Bruce) and Jerry Lee Lewis (Douglas Cooke) are portrayed by seasoned professional performers and “the closest they can get to Elvis in the flesh, is Scot Bruce,” according to a CNN review.

Beatles vs. Stones has been touring since 2011 and features both groups performing alternating sets of hits from the classic eras of both bands, complete with authentic costuming and instrumentation and closing with a fantastic never-before-seen encore.

“Intermission is now over, and we’re ready to rock and roll,” said Joey Infante, who performs as “Mick Jagger” in the show.

The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano CA, 92675. The show is appropriate for all ages.

