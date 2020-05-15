Bear Coast Coffee Raising Money to Deliver Coffee to Hospital Workers

Dana Point Times Staff

Bear Coast Coffee is requesting support from the community in order to deliver coffee to hospital workers.

The team of baristas has been donating coffee to COVID-19 units, but it now hopes to expand to provide coffee to more hospital workers, including doctors, nurses, drivers and custodians.

“The pandemic has been life-altering,” said Jeff Clinard, owner of Bear Coast Coffee. “One thing we are sure of is that the people at the hospital have been working like crazy. All we want to do is get them some good coffee. But we need your help.”

Clinard plans on doing a large delivery of cold brew coffee, individually packed. The coffee will be single-serve and not big, communal pots of coffee. Bear Coast staff plans to brew and bottle $4,500 worth of cold brew in one run.

“This isn’t a sprint, but a marathon,” said Jeff Clinard, Bear Coast’s founder. “Coffee can really help us keep going, keep these nurses on their feet. And the little we have been able to work with their staff already has been so impactful. We just want to expand it. To do more. o give other customers of ours the chance to be a part of this.”

While the guidelines recommended by the CDC and medical professionals are new and challenging for small businesses to implement, Clinard says Bear Coast has found a way to thrive within the new framework through creativity and community.

When the shelter in place orders began back in March, Bear Coast closed the doors to both of its locations for the sake of the Dana Point and San Clemente communities. During that time, they arranged Bear Coast Pantry, a grocery delivery program which included their house-made almond milk, lavender caramel syrup, eggs, avocados, and other produce and menu items.

After taking time to organize, they reopened their San Clemente location with strict social distancing and sanitation measures in place, offering a walk-up window, contactless payment and an option for online ordering. As the San Clemente location reestablished itself again, Bear Coast decided to open its Dana Point location with the same guidelines in place on May 11. They continue to offer their Bear Coast Pantry options for pick up to help those in the community who feel unsafe or uncomfortable in grocery stores.

“As a small business owner, we deal with challenges and crisis on a daily basis,” said Clinard, “Between espresso machines breaking, vendor challenges, and so much more, we learn to adjust and adapt. This pandemic is a bigger beast, but still simply challenges us to pivot in order to thrive and serve.”

To make a donation toward the cause, visit bearcoastcoffee.com.