For Timothy Gibson, walking into his Beach Road home feels like going back in time.

Though the house is not yet on a local or national historic registry, Gibson says it’s “frankly kind of cool to have a historic home.”

The historic house was previously owned and updated by famed actor Anthony Edwards of Top Gun and ER. When Edwards’ home went up for sale, Gibson had been eyeing neighboring properties on Beach Road.

“I actually was negotiating another home when this one went up for sale, and I noticed it online, because the previous owner was Anthony Edwards, Goose’ from Top Gun,” Gibson said.

Magazines and newspapers had written about the house going up for sale, listed at $6.5 million, because of the famous owner. Gibson noted that he learned of the home’s history through such articles.

“I heard it’s one of the original Doheny’s,” Gibson said. “In fact, I believe this was the one they preferred and they kept, because I think they got rid of the other three.”

Gibson’s home is one of the early Doheny homes built in 1928. The Doheny family held onto the Spanish-Colonial Revival home for 10 years as a beach house, Gibson said.

“It’s my understanding that this house, out of the four, is the only one with the original footprint,” Gibson said.

“I walked in and walked through the property, and I stood in the entryway off of the kitchen over there, and I just told my realtor … I said, ‘I just love it,’ ” Gibson recalled. “I just don’t negotiate this way. I turned to the other realtor, and I said, ‘I love it. I’ll give you an offer this afternoon.’ ”

As soon as escrow closed, Gibson said he started work to restore the home as closely as possible to its original design.

“I’ve renovated or built several homes over my life and so immediately just got started with the renovation,” Gibson said. “For the most part, it’s done. I just need to replace weather stripping on some doors and a few things that I haven’t been able to feel happy with what I’ve found, but for the most part, it’s fresh; the house is complete.”

Gibson noted that it took just eight months to get the home to a place with which he’s happy.

Now that the renovation is close to complete, Gibson is looking to put the home on Dana Point’s historic resource registry.

In addition to the tax benefits to registering the home as a historic property, Gibson said he feels “if it’s on the registry, if something happens to me and this home goes to somebody else, they’ll want to care for it the way I want to care for it.”

“A lot of people would have purchased this property and torn it down, because it’s a quarter-acre lot on the water, and built a new custom,” Gibson said. “I’ve done that before, but I couldn’t do it with this. You can’t replace this house, the history with the Doheny Family and it being their preferred beachfront home.”

Gibson added that his home is “like a mini version” of the Doheny house on Camino Capistrano.

“They have the same style gates,” Gibson said. “I mean, you look at the properties, you definitely know that they’re sisters.”

Through the renovation, Gibson said that he “tried to keep it as original as I could; there’s very few changes.”

“Obviously, there weren’t programmable electrical switches at the time, and there wasn’t full house entertainment systems—so I did cheat and update the electronics to the house—but I think the flavor of the house is pretty close to what it was,” Gibson said.

“It’s just a typical, older home from the ’20s,” Gibson continued. “I just love it. It just makes me feel like I’m in Southern California.”

Similar to Kathleen and Edward Lambert’s 1929 Woodruff home on Santa Clara Avenue, Gibson discovered doorbells outside of each bedroom in the five-bedroom home.

“I left the boxes and the wiring there in case it was ever going to be put back,” Gibson said. “Every room had those.”

Gibson noted that for a 95-year-old home, the Doheny property was built exceptionally well.

“I was completely surprised, because the house I renovated in Laguna Beach, built in the ’70s, was full of problems, right on the water,” Gibson said. “I didn’t find any problems in this house at all.”

“The measurements, it’s amazing how everything was exact,” Gibson continued. “It’s an exact mirror from one side to the other to where they knew what they were doing when they built these.”

A unique aspect of the property is that the bedrooms don’t connect to the kitchen and living room, Gibson said.

“This is more like a hotel-style property to where, when you go to the bedrooms and you’re coming from the living area, each one is kind of individually off of the other, so you enter off the courtyard,” Gibson said. “To me, I just like that feel, too, how it makes it feel like you’re staying at a hotel every night.”

Gibson also learned about his house’s history from neighbors who also own original Doheny homes, in addition to visits with the Dana Point Historical Society.

“I went to the Historical Society and read up a little bit about it, and believe it or not, the neighbors on each side have a lot of history that they’ve caught me up on,” Gibson said. “Some of it’s word of mouth.”

“I’ve heard there’s been a number of celebrities that have stayed here,” Gibson said.

Though a lot of what he’s heard about the property is unconfirmed history, he noted, he’s hoping to put together a packet as he tries to learn more about the home now that he’s wrapping up the restoration process.

For those interested in restoring a historic home, Gibson advises taking one’s time through the process.

“I know when I say I did it in eight months, it doesn’t sound like a lot,” Gibson said. “I would say take your time. Do the research to try to put back the pieces that were there before.”