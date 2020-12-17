SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Shawn Raymundo, Dana Point Times

Following Southern California’s fall under a new stay-at-home order, requiring restaurants and eateries to focus solely on takeout services, State Sen. Patricia Bates and a bipartisan group of fellow lawmakers are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reclassify the restaurant industry as an essential service.

In a letter sent on Friday, Dec. 11, to Newsom’s office and signed by 11 state senators including Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), the group implored the governor to place restaurants under critical infrastructure “before even more damage is done to our communities.”

“The COVID-19 guidelines implemented by your Administration have had a devastating impact on the restaurants that provide critical jobs and revenue to our communities,” the letter stated. “Many restaurants have gone out of business, and now, with the approach of the winter and new guidelines that restrict indoor dining, many others will be forced to consider similar choices.”

The Southern California Region, including Orange County, was placed under a three-week, stay-at-home order beginning last week as coronavirus cases continued to skyrocket, causing a record number of hospitalizations and depleting capacity in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, Dec. 17, adjusted available ICU capacity in the region hit 0%. In Orange County on Wednesday, Dec. 16, it was also 0%.

Under the new stay-at-home restrictions, which are expected to last through at least Dec. 27, private gatherings and the mixing of households are prohibited, while mask-wearing is required in all sectors.

While all in-person dining, bars, breweries, wineries, hair salons and barbershops, and personal care services must remain closed, restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery. Retail and grocery stores can remain open with 20% customer capacity.

Though some eateries have complied with the order, switching to takeout services, many around San Clemente, namely in the downtown district, have continued to operate their outdoor dining sections in order to stay afloat.

A recent survey that the National Restaurant Association conducted found that 100,000 U.S. bars and restaurants have had to close their doors either permanently or for a long-term period. The staggering figure represents roughly 15% of the industry, news outlets reported.—Shawn Raymundo

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

