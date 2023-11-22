Dana Point resident Lisa McCoy seeks to offer customers of her new wine bar, BarVino, a friendly environment to try a variety of wines by the glass or flight, on its own or paired with the perfect food.

BarVino is tucked away near the back of La Plaza Park in Dana Point. McCoy said she chose the location because of the building’s unique arch.

“I love the arch,” McCoy said. “When I found this place, it was really in disarray … but just the feel, the vibe, I feel like I’m in a wine cave. I love it.”

BarVino was welcomed into the local business community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce this past September. Since BarVino opened, McCoy noted that it has been well-received by the Dana Point community.

“I’m so grateful for my followers that knew me before I opened that followed me here,” McCoy said. “I’m so grateful for my new customers that are from this area within walking distance.”

“Everybody is saying, ‘Oh, this is such a great place; we had a great time,’ ” McCoy continued. “So far, we’ve had a really good response.”

With 20 years of experience in the wine industry, McCoy said she’s run “places like this for other owners,” for years. With her kids graduating from college, it was the perfect time to open her own wine bar.

At BarVino, McCoy offers wines at all price points from $10 and up, she said. She also tastes every wine that comes in, finding the best wines at their price points.

“I believe that there’s a time and place for all well-made wine,” McCoy said. “I also believe that well-made wine doesn’t have to cost a lot of money.”

“If it’s an everyday-drinker, I don’t spend that much money,” McCoy continued. “If it’s a weekender, maybe a little more. If it’s a special event or a gift, maybe a little more. I just want to find the eBay wine for the price, and I have wines from everywhere.”

BarVino also offers a wine club in which members receive two free wine tastings and a choice of either two bottles of wine in the $30 price range or one $60 bottle, with a membership costing $49.95 every other month.

The wine club, McCoy said, is “mostly for my locals so that they will be returning customers.”

“It’s a really good deal,” McCoy said. “You also get 10% off everything in here, every single time you come in.”

BarVino also offers a retail shopping experience, McCoy explained.

“If you come in and you are enjoying the glass of wine, we usually will tell you what the retail price is,” McCoy said. “If you like the wine and the price, then grab a bottle to go.”

Another benefit to being a member, McCoy noted, is that “if you’re a member, you get the VIP treatment.”

“We do a lot of events, winemaker events,” McCoy said. “You’re going to get first dibs on the seats at the winemaker events and things like that.”

Those coming in for a wine tasting can also choose to complement their glasses with food.

“We also do have great cheese and charcuterie boards here,” McCoy said. “That’s all the food we have right now. We might expand that in the future, but they’re really good.”

“We also do pairings with each one of our wine club flights,” McCoy continued. “There are four. There’s a small-bite pairing with each one if you opt to do that, but we do a lot of pairings.”

McCoy added that her target audience is “anyone who drinks wine.”

“If they’re just starting to drink wine or if they’ve been drinking wine their whole life, those are our target customers,” McCoy said.

“If you’re a wine drinker, come and give me a try,” McCoy continued. “I promise, you’ll have a good experience.”

For those accompanied by beer drinkers, McCoy noted that BarVino also carries local beers.

“I do carry Delahunt right now and Lost Winds and Brewery X, and I’ll expand that a little bit,” McCoy said. “If you’re a beer drinker and you come in with a wine drinker—I don’t specialize in beer—but I like to carry the local beer just so somebody has an option.”

McCoy noted that with four sommeliers on staff, BarVino is a great place to talk about and learn more about wine.

“I want it to be an experience,” McCoy said. “We are knowledgeable about wine; we love to talk about it. We will always let you have a taste of something before you commit to a glass to make sure you like it.”

“We’ll talk about the wine with you if that’s what you want for your experience,” McCoy continued.

BarVino is located at 24671 La Plaza, Suite 1, Dana Point.