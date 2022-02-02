Bartlett Proposes Renaming a Dana Point Harbor Street in Don Hansen’s Honor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: When Dana Point Harbor revitalization efforts began and street improvements in the harbor took place, Dana Wharf Sportfishing founder Don Hansen and Supervisor Lisa Bartlett (pictured here) ceremoniously broke ground at Puerto Place in 2016. Photo: Courtesy of the Office of OC Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

By Breeana Greenberg

Puerto Place in the Dana Point Harbor could soon be renamed Don Hansen Way to honor the legacy of the Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s founder.

Don Hansen died on Jan. 5 at age 87. At Hansen’s celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 29, OC Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett announced her intention to rename a street in the Dana Point Harbor after Hansen, to immortalize his legacy.

“He leaves such a rich legacy over the last 50 years,” Bartlett, the District 5 representative, which covers Dana Point and much of South Orange County, told Dana Point Times this week.

Bartlett continued to touch on Hansen’s whale watching business, noting that it was the “first business in the harbor, at a time when the harbor was just getting started.”

“Then how his business blossomed over the years and how he gave back to the community and worked with the community, the city, the county, and how we all engaged together throughout the different phases of the revitalization project to get it to where it is today,” she said.

Bartlett has proposed Puerto Place, because it’s the first street that you cross, coming off Coast Highway as you enter the Dana Point Harbor. She said she felt that the new street name would be a lasting homage to one of the first tenants of the harbor.

When harbor revitalization efforts began and street improvements took place, Hansen and Bartlett ceremoniously broke ground together at Puerto Place in 2016.

“Dana Point Harbor Partners wholeheartedly support the initiative to rename a road in the Harbor to honor Don Hansen,” Dana Point Harbor Partners wrote in a prepared statement. “We will work closely with the County of Orange and the City of Dana Point to take the necessary steps towards the renaming.”

Bartlett’s office is currently working with county counsel on how to move forward with the renaming.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

