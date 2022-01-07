SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

As we start off the New Year, I wanted to reach out to each of you, giving a brief update on the changes taking place within the Fifth Supervisorial District in 2022. First, let me start by wishing everyone a very Happy New Year, and I hope you and your family had an enjoyable holiday season.

By now, you may be aware that effective Jan. 6, the new boundaries for the Orange County Fifth Supervisorial District changed following the recent redistricting process. While I will continue to represent the majority of South County cities and unincorporated areas, the cities of Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita will now be within the boundaries of the new Third District. Joining the Fifth District will be the cities of Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and portions of Irvine.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to all Fifth District residents for their unwavering support over the past several years. We have accomplished so much, and it has been a pleasure to represent you as your supervisor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity.

To the residents of Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita, it has been my honor and privilege to serve as your Supervisor.

Over the years, my team and I have had the pleasure of meeting with many of you to assist on a variety of topics, and have enjoyed meeting you at local events such as the South County Pet Expo in Lake Forest, the South County Veterans Fair and the Disaster Preparedness Expo in Mission Viejo, and the Rancho Family Fest in Ranch Santa Margarita.

I will miss those interactions and am hopeful that, from time to time, I will continue to see many of you around town.

To the residents of Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Irvine, welcome to the fabulous Fifth District. I am very excited and privileged to serve as your representative, and my team and I are eager to be a resource and advocate for your needs.

To ensure a seamless and smooth transition, I am committed to collaborating with your former supervisor on existing/ongoing projects that best serve the residents of the community, and will work hard to represent your interests and priorities.

In closing, I extend to everyone in the Fifth District my best wishes for a healthy and prosperous new year and look forward to being your county representative as we move forward in 2022.

As always, my team and I are here to serve you, so please do not hesitate to contact us if ever we can be of assistance.

Lisa Bartlett sits on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fifth District. She was reelected in 2018.

Editor’s Note: Bartlett has entered the race for California’s 49th Congressional District seat. With the state’s Primary Election approaching in the coming months, Bartlett’s latest Bartlett Bulletin will serve as her final column for Picket Fence Media in 2022.

