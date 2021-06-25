Bartlett Bulletin: Amazing Grant Opportunity for Arts-Related Small Businesses and Nonprofits

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By OC Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

Are you a small business or nonprofit in South Orange County’s art community and struggling to stay afloat because of COVID-19? If so, then I invite you to apply for my Arts Related Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Relief Program.

Approximately $1 million in grant funding is available to support qualifying arts-related small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $20,000 for nonprofits based on organizational revenue, and $5,000 to $12,000 for small businesses based on the number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE).

The online application process opens on June 24 at 9 a.m. at charitableventuresoc.org/artsreliefd5/.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Awardees will be reimbursed for eligible expenses incurred from Jan. 1 to the present (as long as other relief program funds were not received for the same expense).

In order to qualify, your business or nonprofit must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Must have no more than 25 employees (FTE).

Must be a for-profit business or nonprofit organization 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), or 501(c)(19) and eligible to receive federal funding.

Home-based businesses are eligible (home mortgages or owner’s salary are not permissible expenses).

Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible, but funds cannot be used for salary, lost profits, or lost income.

Must have been in operation on/before Feb 15, 2020 and have not permanently closed.

Main place of business must be located within the Fifth Supervisorial District.

Must be willing to attest to a statement that the award was used as a response to the negative economic impact of COVID-19 and attest to compliance with all local, state, and federal COVID guidelines and orders.

Funds cannot be used for tax revenue replacement, loan payments, or overtime.

Detailed requirements can be found at charitableventuresoc.org/artsreliefd5.

So, don’t delay. Gather the required documents and submit an application today.

Lisa Bartlett sits on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, representing the 5th District. She was reelected in 2018.

