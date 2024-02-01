Authorities Prioritize Electric Bicycle Safety, Want State Support

By Kevin Caparoso

Concerns about electric bicycle safety are a shared sentiment across California, and authorities are taking an educational approach to such problems, hoping the state provides legislative support.

“Last thing we want to do is have different laws in different jurisdictions that are so closely connected that kids don’t know what the laws are,” said Capt. Todd Hylton of Dana Point Police Services.

“We want to set them up for success,” he added.

E-bike regulation was a topic of discussion for the City Council during a regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 16, and City Manager Mike Killebrew mentioned a “statewide effort” to address it.



He said Assembly Bill 530 would not allow those under 12 years old to operate an e-bike, and riders would need a license from the state to ride one.

Killebrew said the assembly bill is still making it through the state legislative process, but it “would provide for some level of consistent rules for e-bikes.”

“Going the state route and reaching out to our state senators and our State Assembly people has a huge impact on the direction of e-bike safety in California,” said Hylton.

Hylton understands the popularity of e-bikes. He believes they are a good mode of transportation, especially at a beach city with plenty of hills.

However, since Class 3 e-bikes can reach speeds up to 28 miles per hour, he said there is a concern for unsafe driving.

“We’ve had a couple collisions involving e-bikes with some injuries, and our goal is to find ways to reduce that,” said Hylton.

Hylton said there are challenges to the enforcement of e-bikes. He noted instances of riders evading police officers to avoid being ticketed, which creates a greater safety risk.

He emphasized that safety is the priority, so his department is balancing both enforcement and education.

“You can’t fix all problems with enforcement; there’s got to be something else,” he said.

Hylton and his department work with schools in the surrounding area to educate students on e-bike etiquette, which includes a required program for students to sit through if they want to ride their bikes to school.

He said they also released public service announcements regarding e-bikes during Movies in the Park, the summer film-screening series at Dana Point.

“If an enforcement action is the appropriate thing to do to correct the behavior, then that’s what we will do,” said Hylton. “And if we have the ability to educate and still get the same result, that is our goal.”