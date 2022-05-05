Assemblymember Davies to hold Bike, E-Bike Safety Event at Dana Hills

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Assemblymember Laurie Davies will partner with California Highway Patrol, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and three South County cities for a bike and electric-bicycle safety event on May 14.

From 9-10:30 a.m., families are invited to bring their bicycles and safety gear to Dana Hills High School, where they can learn about bike riding safety skills on a safety course, as well as have CHP personnel conduct bicycle assessments and helmet checks.

The free event is in partnership with the cities of Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, as well as the Orange County Transportation Authority, CHP, OCSD, and the California State Assembly.

The first 40 children attending the event will receive a set of bicycle lights, and the first 50 children attending will receive reflective bracelets.

To RSVP for the event, visit Davies’ website or email timothy.kearns@asm.ca.gov.

Dana Hills High School is located at 33333 Golden Lantern in Dana Point.

