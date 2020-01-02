Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Assemblymember Bill Brough, who represents the 73rd Assembly District, will be hosting an informational meeting regarding the Time of Use (TOU) plan options for San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E is implementing TOU billing for all of its South Orange County residential customers. The deadline to select your billing option will be in early 2020.

Brough’s community forum will also host SDG&E staff to answer any questions.

TOU is part of a statewide initiative to save on energy. According the SDG&E website, if residential customers can shift some of their energy use to lower-cost time periods outside of 4-9 p.m., they can lower their electricity bills and make better use of cleaner, renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, when they are more available.

The meeting will be held at La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano on Jan. 9, from 5-6:30 p.m.

For more information, or to RSVP, contact Brough’s district office at 949.347.7301.