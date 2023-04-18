The City of Dana Point has launched new online nonprofit and artist registries that will serve as resources for the community to easily view a comprehensive calendar of arts and culture events, as well as contact information for local artists and nonprofits.

The two new directories featuring contact information for local arts- and culture-related nonprofits and artists are now available on the city’s website. In creating the directories, the commissioners sought to facilitate collaboration between various organizations.

In November 2022, the commission formed an ad hoc committee that Commissioners Laura Smith-Hatch and Karin Schnell chaired to compile data for both registries.

The local art and culture organization and local artists directories can be found at the City of Dana Point website, danapoint.org. The city’s website also features a Master Events Calendar with information on local nonprofit events throughout the year.

Those interested in being included in the nonprofit registry can email Senior Management Analyst Jaimie To at jto@danapoint.org with the nonprofit’s name, mission statement and contact information.

Residents 18 and older interested in being included in the artist directory can also email To, and they can include their name, the type of art that they do, their email and website, picture of their artwork that they’d like to display on the website, and address of their studio, if they have one.