Dana Point’s Arts and Culture Commission is kicking off its effort to encourage nonprofits to collaborate and share resources by hosting a meet-and-greet on Jan 12.

The upcoming meet-and-greet aims to gather together the city’s arts and culture-related nonprofits to create a master calendar of events going on this year in an effort to facilitate more collaborative efforts with future events.

In late November, the Arts and Culture Commission voted to create an ad-hoc committee tasked with compiling data for a nonprofit registry. Commissioners Laura Smith Hatch and Karin Schnell chair the committee with the aim of encouraging more collaboration between the various organizations through future meetings and events like the upcoming meet-and-greet.

“The goal here is that they can share their calendars, they can share their resources, ideas, and we can really encourage them to engage with each other and collaborate on events and team up and do events together,” Smith Hatch said during the Nov. 9 Arts and Culture Commission meeting.

The local art and culture organization registry, compiled by the ad-hoc committee, is available on the City of Dana Point’s website.

“Truly, the long-term benefit of it is that they can more effectively interact with each other and with the city,” Smith Hatch said. “We can teach them what resources are available to them and then how to engage with the city, so this can be a totally, mutually beneficial relationship for everybody.”

The meet-and-greet will take place at the Dana Point City Hall Council Chambers at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 12. For more info, email Senior Management Analyst Jaimie to at jto@danapoint.org.